Nuwave Investment Management Cut Its Waste Management (WM) Holding by $638,928; Williams Jones & Associates Holding in Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) Has Raised by $5.26 Million as Stock Price Rose

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 97.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 6,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 176 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 6,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 1.49M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 99,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.85M, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 8.73M shares traded or 41.71% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 3 Rock-Solid Retailers Don’t Share Macy’s Pain – Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Retail Stocks DDS, TJX Make Pre-Market Moves – Schaeffers Research” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TJX Companies +1% after Loop Capital lift – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc Del by 3,489 shares to 4,528 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 6,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,313 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selway Asset holds 0.26% or 7,208 shares. Sun Life reported 2,102 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 130,420 shares. Icon Advisers reported 0.07% stake. Professional Advisory Services invested 3.59% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 1.12 million are owned by Marathon Asset Llp. Essex Financial accumulated 0.35% or 21,661 shares. Proffitt And Goodson stated it has 62 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Securities holds 5,412 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Zacks Investment Management owns 38,009 shares. Epoch Invest Prns Inc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 2.99 million shares. Gradient Investments invested in 1,326 shares or 0% of the stock. Cincinnati Insur Communication reported 963,000 shares stake. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability stated it has 249,052 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Waste Management Scoops Up 5% Revenue Growth – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Grp reported 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Sumitomo Life accumulated 22,114 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability reported 9,549 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrow Fin has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 77 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.9% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 242,337 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Limited Liability. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 389,381 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Burns J W & Incorporated stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Nebraska-based Pittenger And Anderson has invested 0.69% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 19,941 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 81,613 shares. Symphony Asset, California-based fund reported 2,917 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 129,900 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63M for 26.12 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.