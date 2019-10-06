Nuwave Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Biogen Idec (BIIB); Maverick Capital LTD Maintains Position in B & G Foods New (BGS)

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (BGS) by 2063.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 151,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The hedge fund held 158,590 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30M, up from 7,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in B & G Foods Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 1.26 million shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – FY 2018 NET SALES REAFFIRMED AT A RANGE OF $1.720 BLN TO $1.755 BLN; 14/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $2.05 TO $2.25; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 53C; 09/04/2018 – DoD-US Army: BG Andrew J. Juknelis attends at the 54th Memorial Ceremony for Gen. Douglas MacArthur; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Raises Dividend to 47.5c Vs. 46.5c; 22/05/2018 – B&G FOODS RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 47.5C/SHR FROM 46.5C/SHR; 09/03/2018 BANCA GENERALI BGN.Ml – AGREEMENT ENVISAGES THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A NEW ENTITY, BG SAXO SIM; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – KRUK SA KRU.WA – PROKURA NS FIZ SIGNS DEAL WITH BANK BGŻ BNP PARIBAS SA FOR PURCHASE OF DEBT PORTFOLIO

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 8338.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 2,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2,194 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $513,000, up from 26 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $224. About 1.04 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $6.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 156,200 shares to 23,880 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 451,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,240 shares, and cut its stake in Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB).

