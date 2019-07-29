Nuwave Investment Management Boosted Sherwin (SHW) Holding by $898,700 as Stock Price Declined; Hirtle Callaghan & Co Has Lowered Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 846.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 2,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,337 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $508.64. About 121,408 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 33,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 69 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 6.12 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) by 22,848 shares to 1,228 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp Reit by 3,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Management Professionals reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). American Century Cos holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 575,790 shares. 30,573 were reported by Voya Invest Ltd Liability. Skylands Limited Com invested in 325 shares. 64,771 were reported by Raymond James And Associate. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 837 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.11% or 21,283 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 4,599 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Com Ltd owns 3,502 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdg has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 110 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Estabrook Cap Mgmt holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru accumulated 0.52% or 39,333 shares. Aspen Invest Mgmt invested in 0.15% or 500 shares.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Benjamin Moore to Become Main Paint Supplier for Ace Hardware, Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Was Main Paint Supplier – DJ – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Confirms Settlement of Nearly 20-Year-Old California Lead Litigation – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Sherwin-Williams, Stanley Black & Decker, and Harley-Davidson Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO) by 50,689 shares to 897,647 shares, valued at $232.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts (EEM) by 10,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap (IJH).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/03/2019: SYMC, AVGO, IBM, RHT, GRUB, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Earnings: Mark Your Calendar – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: MSFT, JPM, IBM, JNJ, GS Earnings Impress – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “How Microsoft Plans to Innovate the Hospital of the Future – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) to Invest $1B in OpenAI to Democratize AI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Savings Bank Tru holds 266,623 shares. Telemus Ltd Co holds 168,765 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. 18,218 are owned by Tealwood Asset Management. Woodstock Corporation invested 4.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Massachusetts-based Moors And Cabot Inc has invested 2.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roosevelt Grp Incorporated Incorporated invested in 301,599 shares or 4.43% of the stock. Stillwater Cap Ltd Liability has 4.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 173,387 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 1.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beck Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 65,220 shares. Westwood Corp Il holds 7.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 496,200 shares. Hendershot Incorporated, Virginia-based fund reported 42,396 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw, a New York-based fund reported 209,650 shares. Missouri-based Acr Alpine Rech Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bellecapital Int reported 9,762 shares. Night Owl Capital Mgmt Limited holds 7.34% or 173,970 shares.