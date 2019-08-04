Nuwave Investment Management Boosted Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding by $303,552; Valuation Rose; Perkins Capital Management Has Lifted Its Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Holding by $756,250

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 124.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 151,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 272,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 121,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.02. About 19,167 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 22/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and Massachusetts General Hospital Enter Memorandum Of Understanding to Develop Point-of-Care Fever Diagnostic Test; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungu; 08/03/2018 Chembio Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 25/04/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 1295.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 1,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 1,703 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327,000, up from 122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 2.38M shares traded or 1.80% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 27/03/2018 – Richard Gnodde is a vice chairman and head of Goldman Sachs’ international operations, based in London; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN INVESTED $100 MLN IN BUSINESSES, INCLUDING DIGITAL BANKING, TO DRIVE GROWTH IN 1Q -CFO; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – RECEIVED ABOUT $2.0 BLN OF COMMITTED FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHSL DAVID M. SOLOMON TO SERVE AS SOLE PRESIDENT/COO; 17/04/2018 – GS CFO SAYS BANK HAS BEEN ACTIVELY HARVESTING IN EQUITIES I&L; 02/04/2018 – Adam Klasfeld: Breaking: A judge certified some class action sexual discrimination claims against Goldman Sachs.Ruling:… htt; 21/03/2018 – Exclusive – Merchant hires ex-Goldman energy trading head; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Goldman’s Currie Says U.S. Has ‘Pretty Limited’ Options to Curb Oil Price (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Fin Management reported 0.02% stake. Factory Mutual Ins invested 0.97% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,100 shares. The Minnesota-based Jnba has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co, a Japan-based fund reported 59,266 shares. Mackenzie Financial invested in 359,898 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Tortoise Ltd Liability Co reported 13 shares. Windsor Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,928 shares. Fincl Serv has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Twin Tree Ltd Partnership reported 67,838 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Clean Yield Grp stated it has 100 shares. 116,305 are held by Nordea Invest Mngmt. Moreover, Thompson has 0.22% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 5,976 shares. Fmr has 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2.20M shares. The Missouri-based Century Companies has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,207 shares to 4 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 12,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Public Limited Company.