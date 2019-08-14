Nuwave Investment Management Boosted Corning (GLW) Position by $1.20 Million as Stock Value Declined; First Washington Lowered Holding in Paccar (PCAR) by $1.96 Million as Valuation Declined

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 15538.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 36,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The hedge fund held 36,750 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.22. About 4.83M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Corning’s Yen-Denominated Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 09/03/2018 – Corning Announces High-Fiber-Count Rapid Installation Ribbon Cable; 09/05/2018 – Corning Opens World’s Largest LCD Glass Substrate Facility in China; 26/04/2018 – Corning believes its Gorilla Glass is on a path to becoming unbreakable in standard drop scenarios; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 24/04/2018 – Corning Swings to Quarterly Loss on Currency Hedges

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 28,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 131,051 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 159,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $66.34. About 1.62M shares traded or 4.32% up from the average. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $85.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp Reit by 3,054 shares to 105 shares, valued at $21,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.41 million for 10.05 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.