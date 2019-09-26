Nuwave Investment Management Boosted By $403,170 Its Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Holding; FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG KLOTEN COMMON SHARE (UZAPF) Shorts Decreased By 81.13%

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) stake by 1151.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nuwave Investment Management Llc acquired 13,439 shares as Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)’s stock rose 13.58%. The Nuwave Investment Management Llc holds 14,606 shares with $444,000 value, up from 1,167 last quarter. Advanced Micro Devices Inc now has $32.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.54. About 58.69M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 150 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Rev $1.65B; 27/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 10/05/2018 – AMD Appoints Graphics Software Architecture Leader Jeffrey Cheng to Corporate Fellow; 17/04/2018 – AMD Global Telemedicine Announces Direct-to-Consumer Telehealth Platform for Healthcare Providers; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – SECURITY ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS ARE NOT RELATED TO AMD “ZEN” CPU ARCHITECTURE; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL FUND EXITED AMD, LUV, ABX, IRBT, MOS IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Dual-core AMD Athlon 200GE and Athlon Pro 200GE on the way; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS

FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG KLOTEN COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) had a decrease of 81.13% in short interest. UZAPF’s SI was 16,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 81.13% from 86,900 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 164 days are for FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG KLOTEN COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:UZAPF)’s short sellers to cover UZAPF’s short positions. It closed at $181.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Flughafen ZÃ¼rich AG owns and operates the ZÃ¼rich Airport in Switzerland. The company has market cap of $5.97 billion. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services. It has a 24.37 P/E ratio. The firm also offers passenger and aircraft security measures with systems and their operation and maintenance designed to prevent actions of various kind that affect the security of commercial civil aviation, primarily facilities for checks on passengers, hand luggage, checked baggage, and freight.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Iowa-based Cambridge Research Advsr has invested 0.06% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Victory Cap, Ohio-based fund reported 933,004 shares. Nuwave Investment Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 1,381 shares. Group Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Moreover, Amp Capital Investors Ltd has 0.09% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.18% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Llc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Moreover, Sandy Spring Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 2,325 shares. Scout stated it has 1.83M shares. Amer Century Companies holds 6.81 million shares. Kbc Gp Nv owns 461,579 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 8,202 are held by Alpha Cubed. Adirondack Trust Company has 300 shares.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 3,257 shares to 910 valued at $158,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) stake by 3,363 shares and now owns 12 shares. Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) was reduced too.