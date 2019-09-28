Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES) and Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) and Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). The two are both Waste Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 1.55M -2.69 0.00 Stericycle Inc. 47 2.80 90.00M -3.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. and Stericycle Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. and Stericycle Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. 38,972,141.20% -16.1% -11.8% Stericycle Inc. 192,225,544.64% -11.4% -4.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Stericycle Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Stericycle Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. and Stericycle Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stericycle Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Stericycle Inc.’s potential downside is -10.42% and its average price target is $44.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Stericycle Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Stericycle Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. -18.26% 2.67% -54.17% -72.08% -65.16% -53.05% Stericycle Inc. -2.71% -2.13% -19.3% 3.91% -33.8% 25.27%

For the past year Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while Stericycle Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Stericycle Inc. beats Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides full-cycle environmental solutions to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company offers environmental solutions for unconventional oil and gas exploration and production, including the delivery, collection, treatment, recycle, and disposal of restricted environmental products used in the development of unconventional oil and natural gas fields in the Bakken and Eagle Ford Shale areas, as well as the Haynesville, Marcellus, and Utica areas. It also serves customers seeking fresh water acquisition, temporary water transmission and storage, transportation, treatment, recycling, or disposal of complex water flows, such as flowback and produced brine water, and solids, such as drill cuttings, and management of other environmental products in connection with shale oil and gas hydraulic fracturing operations; and rents equipment to customers, including providing for delivery and pickup. The company owns a 60-mile underground pipeline network in the Haynesville Shale area for the collection of produced water; a fleet of approximately 760 trucks for delivery and collection; and approximately 5,220 storage tanks, as well as owns or leases 50 operating saltwater disposal wells in the Bakken, Marcellus/Utica, Haynesville, and Eagle Ford Shale areas. Its customers include domestic and international oil and gas companies, foreign national oil and gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas production companies. The company was formerly known as Heckmann Corporation and changed its name to Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. in May 2013. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Stericycle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. The company collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services. Its products and services include medical waste management, reusable sharps disposal management, pharmaceutical waste, and hazardous waste management services; integrated waste stream solutions program; sustainability and recycling services for expired or unused inventory; secure information destruction and hard drive destruction services; and regulated recall and returns management communication, logistics, and data management services for expired, withdrawn, or recalled products. The company also offers compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names; live voice and automated communication services, including afterhours answering, appointment scheduling, appointment reminders, secure messaging, and event registration; and mailback solutions for regulated medical waste, universal wastes, pharmaceutical wastes, and other specialty wastes. The company serves healthcare businesses, including hospitals, physician and dental practices, outpatient clinics, long-term care facilities, etc.; retailers and manufacturers; financial and professional service providers; governmental entities; and other businesses. Stericycle, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.