Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) is a company in the Waste Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.05% of all Waste Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.97% of all Waste Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. 0.00% -16.10% -11.80% Industry Average 1.16% 28.04% 5.01%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 16.96M 1.46B 304.00

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 2.13 2.36

As a group, Waste Management companies have a potential upside of 70.63%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. -18.26% 2.67% -54.17% -72.08% -65.16% -53.05% Industry Average 3.62% 5.82% 13.16% 20.60% 27.55% 29.72%

For the past year Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. has -53.05% weaker performance while Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.’s competitors have 29.72% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. are 1.6 and 1.5. Competitively, Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.’s peers have 1.43 and 1.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides full-cycle environmental solutions to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company offers environmental solutions for unconventional oil and gas exploration and production, including the delivery, collection, treatment, recycle, and disposal of restricted environmental products used in the development of unconventional oil and natural gas fields in the Bakken and Eagle Ford Shale areas, as well as the Haynesville, Marcellus, and Utica areas. It also serves customers seeking fresh water acquisition, temporary water transmission and storage, transportation, treatment, recycling, or disposal of complex water flows, such as flowback and produced brine water, and solids, such as drill cuttings, and management of other environmental products in connection with shale oil and gas hydraulic fracturing operations; and rents equipment to customers, including providing for delivery and pickup. The company owns a 60-mile underground pipeline network in the Haynesville Shale area for the collection of produced water; a fleet of approximately 760 trucks for delivery and collection; and approximately 5,220 storage tanks, as well as owns or leases 50 operating saltwater disposal wells in the Bakken, Marcellus/Utica, Haynesville, and Eagle Ford Shale areas. Its customers include domestic and international oil and gas companies, foreign national oil and gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas production companies. The company was formerly known as Heckmann Corporation and changed its name to Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. in May 2013. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.