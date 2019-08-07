Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV) Is At $13.57 Formed Wedge; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Increased By $3.78 Million Its Plantronics New (PLT) Holding

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased Plantronics Inc New (PLT) stake by 162.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc acquired 82,223 shares as Plantronics Inc New (PLT)’s stock declined 24.88%. The 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc holds 132,858 shares with $6.13 million value, up from 50,635 last quarter. Plantronics Inc New now has $1.39B valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $35.14. About 1.00M shares traded or 109.53% up from the average. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – REAFFIRMING ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED IN ITS THIRD FISCAL QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE DATED JANUARY 30, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Plantronics Backbeat Go 600 Wireless Headphones: Superior And Personalized Sound For Less Than $100; 21/03/2018 Plantronics Unveils Voyager 104: A Headset Designed For Trucking Professionals; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects $75M in Annual Run-Rate Cost Synergies Within 12 Months of Transaction Close; 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Polycom Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn By Plantronics; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ EPS IMMEDIATELY; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 66C TO 78C; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS INTRODUCES PLANTRONICS PARTNER PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects Polycom Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Non-GAAP EPS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). 1.98 million were accumulated by Disciplined Growth Invsts Incorporated Mn. Moreover, Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Fuller Thaler Asset Management, a California-based fund reported 184,751 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Incorporated Oh owns 314,156 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lord Abbett And Company Limited Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Redmond Asset Mgmt holds 32,113 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 36,055 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Company invested in 51,250 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Counsel Limited New York reported 6,000 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs invested in 0.03% or 12,498 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp reported 61,580 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc invested in 0.06% or 123,550 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 10,410 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 8,400 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Plantronics (NYSE:PLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Plantronics has $90 highest and $83 lowest target. $84’s average target is 139.04% above currents $35.14 stock price. Plantronics had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Northland Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Monday, February 25.

More notable recent Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) CEO Joseph Burton on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Poly Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Poly Sponsors Apollo XI’s Official 50th Anniversary Gala with Tribute to the Legendary Transmission that Connected Millions to the Moon Landing – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $238,631 activity. JOURET GUIDO bought 1,500 shares worth $73,545. 3,569 shares valued at $165,086 were bought by DEXHEIMER BRIAN S on Tuesday, February 12.