Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV) and Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) and Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Investments companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.52 N/A -0.05 0.00 Solar Capital Ltd. 21 5.67 N/A 1.70 12.24

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Solar Capital Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Solar Capital Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Solar Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Solar Capital Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Solar Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Solar Capital Ltd. is $22.5, which is potential 9.38% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Solar Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 9.24% and 61.37% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.94% of Solar Capital Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.22% 2.46% 3.65% 10.25% 8.72% 13.82% Solar Capital Ltd. 0% 1.86% -2.31% 1.57% -2.58% 8.18%

For the past year Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Solar Capital Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Solar Capital Ltd. beats Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund??s investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.