Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Both Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 15 3.16 N/A 0.90 18.06

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.8% 8.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is $20, which is potential 7.87% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.23% and 66.8% respectively. Competitively, Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.63% 1.41% 3.62% 10.25% 2.61% 7.8% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 2.01% 5.87% 40.48% 45.26% 58.9% 58.9%

For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.