Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

This is a contrast between Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares and 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61%

For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.