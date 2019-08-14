Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

This is a contrast between Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares and 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.33%
|0.38%
|1.87%
|7.12%
|3.21%
|9.56%
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|-4.93%
|-2.97%
|-4.45%
|-1.64%
|-5.92%
|12.61%
For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.