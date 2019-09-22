Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.23% and 11.19%. Competitively, 0.53% are Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88%

For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund