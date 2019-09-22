Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.23% and 11.19%. Competitively, 0.53% are Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.33%
|0.38%
|1.87%
|7.12%
|3.21%
|9.56%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|1.41%
|3.38%
|6.68%
|11.74%
|3.01%
|28.88%
For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
