Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)

Both Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Scully Royalty Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Scully Royalty Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Scully Royalty Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56% Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54%

For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Scully Royalty Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Scully Royalty Ltd. beats Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.