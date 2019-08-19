Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)

Both Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|6.81
|2.04
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Scully Royalty Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Scully Royalty Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|0.00%
|38.7%
|29%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.33%
|0.38%
|1.87%
|7.12%
|3.21%
|9.56%
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|-10.58%
|5.4%
|6.62%
|106.25%
|110.96%
|166.54%
For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Scully Royalty Ltd.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Scully Royalty Ltd. beats Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
