Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares and 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. Comparatively, 0.01% are Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.33%
|0.38%
|1.87%
|7.12%
|3.21%
|9.56%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
