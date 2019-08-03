Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares and 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. Comparatively, 0.01% are Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5%

For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.