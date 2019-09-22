Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares and 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.33%
|0.38%
|1.87%
|7.12%
|3.21%
|9.56%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.