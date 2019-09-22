Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares and 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2%

For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.