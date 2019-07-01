Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)

Both Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Mmtec Inc.
|6
|13558.19
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Mmtec Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Mmtec Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.23% and 0%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.63%
|1.41%
|3.62%
|10.25%
|2.61%
|7.8%
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.24%
|-2.86%
|-28.93%
|0%
|0%
|-31.48%
For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has 7.8% stronger performance while Mmtec Inc. has -31.48% weaker performance.
Summary
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund beats Mmtec Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
