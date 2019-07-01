Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)

Both Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mmtec Inc. 6 13558.19 N/A -0.12 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Mmtec Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Mmtec Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.23% and 0%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.63% 1.41% 3.62% 10.25% 2.61% 7.8% Mmtec Inc. 0.24% -2.86% -28.93% 0% 0% -31.48%

For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has 7.8% stronger performance while Mmtec Inc. has -31.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund beats Mmtec Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.