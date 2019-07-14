Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|12
|14.85
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.63%
|1.41%
|3.62%
|10.25%
|2.61%
|7.8%
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.49%
|2.41%
|5.85%
|12.64%
|7.52%
|11.11%
For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.
