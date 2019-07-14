Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 14.85 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.63% 1.41% 3.62% 10.25% 2.61% 7.8% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.49% 2.41% 5.85% 12.64% 7.52% 11.11%

For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.