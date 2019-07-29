Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.06 N/A -0.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.58% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.03% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.63% 1.41% 3.62% 10.25% 2.61% 7.8% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -0.76% -2.6% -0.85% -4.04% -13.3% 10.34%

For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.