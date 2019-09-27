Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

Both Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust are owned by institutional investors at 40.23% and 23.47% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.33%
|0.38%
|1.87%
|7.12%
|3.21%
|9.56%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-0.63%
|-0.53%
|1.95%
|7.56%
|5.03%
|12.86%
For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
