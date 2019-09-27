Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

Both Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust are owned by institutional investors at 40.23% and 23.47% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.