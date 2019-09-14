Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.16
|N/A
|0.58
|14.19
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.23% and 36.07%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.33%
|0.38%
|1.87%
|7.12%
|3.21%
|9.56%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.61%
|0.12%
|1.85%
|7.68%
|4.03%
|14.38%
For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
