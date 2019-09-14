Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.16 N/A 0.58 14.19

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.23% and 36.07%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38%

For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.