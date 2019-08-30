Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|41
|10.33
|N/A
|1.79
|26.86
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0.00%
|22.9%
|5.2%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
The Blackstone Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $51.67 consensus target price and a 3.84% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.23% and 49.1% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.33%
|0.38%
|1.87%
|7.12%
|3.21%
|9.56%
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|-2.56%
|3.01%
|20.4%
|44.78%
|37.24%
|60.95%
For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than The Blackstone Group Inc.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
