Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 41 10.33 N/A 1.79 26.86

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The Blackstone Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $51.67 consensus target price and a 3.84% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.23% and 49.1% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56% The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95%

For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.