Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TCG BDC Inc. 15 4.28 N/A 0.63 23.50

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and TCG BDC Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and TCG BDC Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 3.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and TCG BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.23% and 27.7% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of TCG BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.63% 1.41% 3.62% 10.25% 2.61% 7.8% TCG BDC Inc. -4.73% 0.34% -1.01% -6.61% -15.97% 18.47%

For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than TCG BDC Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors TCG BDC Inc. beats Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.