Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.82
|N/A
|1.39
|11.54
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.33%
|0.38%
|1.87%
|7.12%
|3.21%
|9.56%
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.25%
|1.91%
|3.63%
|12.76%
|11.03%
|19.23%
For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
