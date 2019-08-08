Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.82 N/A 1.39 11.54

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23%

For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.