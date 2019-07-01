Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has 40.23% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund N/A 20 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.19 1.77 2.48

The potential upside of the competitors is 130.93%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.63% 1.41% 3.62% 10.25% 2.61% 7.8% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s rivals.

Dividends

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s rivals beat Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund on 4 of the 4 factors.