Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Asset Management company, Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has 40.23% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|N/A
|21
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.20
|1.76
|1.88
|2.57
The competitors have a potential upside of 198.05%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.33%
|0.38%
|1.87%
|7.12%
|3.21%
|9.56%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.
Dividends
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s rivals beat Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
