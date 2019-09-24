Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Asset Management company, Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has 40.23% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund N/A 21 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

The competitors have a potential upside of 198.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s rivals beat Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.