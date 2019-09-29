Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) Comparing side by side

Both Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 3.17 N/A 0.48 21.25

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.23% and 10.68%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54%

For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.