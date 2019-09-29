Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) Comparing side by side

Both Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|10
|3.17
|N/A
|0.48
|21.25
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.23% and 10.68%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.33%
|0.38%
|1.87%
|7.12%
|3.21%
|9.56%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|-0.41%
|-2.89%
|-2.81%
|-6.59%
|-7.27%
|1.54%
For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
