Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.23% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.63%
|1.41%
|3.62%
|10.25%
|2.61%
|7.8%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|-0.11%
|2.46%
|3.62%
|-1.61%
|14.79%
For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
