Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.23% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.63% 1.41% 3.62% 10.25% 2.61% 7.8% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% -0.11% 2.46% 3.62% -1.61% 14.79%

For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.