Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.15 N/A 0.74 15.01

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and OFS Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and OFS Capital Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of OFS Capital Corporation is $12, which is potential 4.35% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and OFS Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.57% and 24.08%. About 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 22.08% are OFS Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19% OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund was more bullish than OFS Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors OFS Capital Corporation beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.