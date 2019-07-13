Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)

Since Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares and 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.6% -0.54% 2.3% -0.22% -6.65% 10.15% Nuveen Global High Income Fund -1.85% -0.9% 2.46% 2.74% -3.33% 12.75%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen Global High Income Fund