Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|14
|4.70
|N/A
|1.12
|12.32
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 30.57% and 42.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares. Comparatively, New Mountain Finance Corporation has 10.46% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0%
|-1.48%
|-3.52%
|-0.26%
|-7.86%
|7.19%
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|-0.65%
|-1.01%
|-1.64%
|-1.22%
|-3.37%
|9.46%
For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than New Mountain Finance Corporation.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
