Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.70 N/A 1.12 12.32

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 30.57% and 42.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares. Comparatively, New Mountain Finance Corporation has 10.46% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.