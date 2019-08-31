Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.52 N/A 1.16 10.53

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s average target price is $13.5, while its potential upside is 14.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.57% and 12.03%. Insiders owned 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.