Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|12
|4.52
|N/A
|1.16
|10.53
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s average target price is $13.5, while its potential upside is 14.41%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.57% and 12.03%. Insiders owned 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0%
|-1.48%
|-3.52%
|-0.26%
|-7.86%
|7.19%
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|1.24%
|2.86%
|4.26%
|3.64%
|13.77%
|8.71%
For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
Summary
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
