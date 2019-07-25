Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.57% and 0%. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.05%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.6% -0.54% 2.3% -0.22% -6.65% 10.15% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.83% -5.13% -3.07% -2.01% -16.9% 8.28%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund was more bullish than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Summary

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust on 2 of the 2 factors.