Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.57% and 0%. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.05%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|-0.6%
|-0.54%
|2.3%
|-0.22%
|-6.65%
|10.15%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.83%
|-5.13%
|-3.07%
|-2.01%
|-16.9%
|8.28%
For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund was more bullish than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
Summary
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust on 2 of the 2 factors.
