Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|41.90
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has 13.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0%
|-1.48%
|-3.52%
|-0.26%
|-7.86%
|7.19%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|3%
|3.19%
|5.8%
|14.44%
|10.1%
|12.88%
For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.