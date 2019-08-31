Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 41.90 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has 13.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.