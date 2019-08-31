Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)

Both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|2.16
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and CM Finance Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.6%
|-1.8%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and CM Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.57% and 49.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. Comparatively, 1.88% are CM Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0%
|-1.48%
|-3.52%
|-0.26%
|-7.86%
|7.19%
|CM Finance Inc.
|-0.27%
|-3.29%
|2.23%
|-4.55%
|-16.48%
|17.6%
For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than CM Finance Inc.
Summary
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund beats on 4 of the 6 factors CM Finance Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.