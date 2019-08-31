Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)

Both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CM Finance Inc. 7 2.16 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and CM Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and CM Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.57% and 49.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. Comparatively, 1.88% are CM Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19% CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund beats on 4 of the 6 factors CM Finance Inc.