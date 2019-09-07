Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Inc. 446 4.73 N/A 26.30 17.78

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and BlackRock Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and BlackRock Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and BlackRock Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 BlackRock Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, BlackRock Inc.’s consensus target price is $508.2, while its potential upside is 19.91%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and BlackRock Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.57% and 84.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19% BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund was less bullish than BlackRock Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.