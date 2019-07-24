Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.57% and 11.19%. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.05%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.6% -0.54% 2.3% -0.22% -6.65% 10.15% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 2.17% 2.78% -0.15% 5.48% -6.69% 22.6%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.