Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.57% and 11.19%. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.05%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|-0.6%
|-0.54%
|2.3%
|-0.22%
|-6.65%
|10.15%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|2.17%
|2.78%
|-0.15%
|5.48%
|-6.69%
|22.6%
For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.
