Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.32
|N/A
|1.33
|19.10
Demonstrates Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 30.57% and 1.43% respectively. About 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|-0.6%
|-0.54%
|2.3%
|-0.22%
|-6.65%
|10.15%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|-0.63%
|-0.61%
|0.85%
|-0.46%
|-0.31%
|0.67%
For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
