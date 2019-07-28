Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.32 N/A 1.33 19.10

Demonstrates Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 30.57% and 1.43% respectively. About 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.6% -0.54% 2.3% -0.22% -6.65% 10.15% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.63% -0.61% 0.85% -0.46% -0.31% 0.67%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.