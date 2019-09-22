Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|15
|16.59
|N/A
|0.70
|22.06
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.57% and 24.55%. Insiders owned 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. Comparatively, 0.17% are Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0%
|-1.48%
|-3.52%
|-0.26%
|-7.86%
|7.19%
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|2.94%
|3.36%
|5.26%
|10.32%
|11.1%
|15.88%
For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.