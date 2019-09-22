Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0%
|-1.48%
|-3.52%
|-0.26%
|-7.86%
|7.19%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
