Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.