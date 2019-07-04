Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Contrasting side by side

Both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Jupai Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Jupai Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-21.8%
|-16%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares and 28% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares. Insiders owned 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|-0.6%
|-0.54%
|2.3%
|-0.22%
|-6.65%
|10.15%
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-2.78%
|-14.43%
|-10.03%
|-58.87%
|-83.85%
|-20.27%
For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has 10.15% stronger performance while Jupai Holdings Limited has -20.27% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund beats Jupai Holdings Limited.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.