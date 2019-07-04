Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Contrasting side by side

Both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Jupai Holdings Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Jupai Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Jupai Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -21.8% -16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares and 28% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares. Insiders owned 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.6% -0.54% 2.3% -0.22% -6.65% 10.15% Jupai Holdings Limited -2.78% -14.43% -10.03% -58.87% -83.85% -20.27%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has 10.15% stronger performance while Jupai Holdings Limited has -20.27% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund beats Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.