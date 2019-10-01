Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) Comparison side by side

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 0.00 N/A 0.66 16.94

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 30.57% and 30.07% respectively. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.05%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.