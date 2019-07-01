Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Contrasting side by side

Both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 37 5.66 N/A 1.20 34.06

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has a consensus target price of $45, with potential upside of 14.10%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares and 63.9% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.6% -0.54% 2.3% -0.22% -6.65% 10.15% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 3.65% 8.11% 14.88% 14.79% 10.81% 23.67%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.