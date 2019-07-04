Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|14
|15.81
|N/A
|0.36
|39.81
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors at 30.57% and 6.68% respectively. About 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|-0.6%
|-0.54%
|2.3%
|-0.22%
|-6.65%
|10.15%
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|-1.31%
|-1.39%
|3.54%
|7.74%
|8.54%
|9.79%
For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.
Summary
BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.