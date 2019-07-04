Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.81 N/A 0.36 39.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors at 30.57% and 6.68% respectively. About 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.6% -0.54% 2.3% -0.22% -6.65% 10.15% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -1.31% -1.39% 3.54% 7.74% 8.54% 9.79%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Summary

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.