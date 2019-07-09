Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 B. Riley Financial Inc. 17 1.34 N/A 0.71 26.76

Demonstrates Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and B. Riley Financial Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and B. Riley Financial Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 45.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.05% are Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.6% -0.54% 2.3% -0.22% -6.65% 10.15% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.22% 12.77% 23% 5.74% -6.33% 35.65%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Summary

B. Riley Financial Inc. beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund on 7 of the 7 factors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.