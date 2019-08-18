Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) and 57161 (NYSE:APF) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and 57161 (NYSE:APF) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|57161
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.70
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and 57161’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and 57161’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|57161
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and 57161 are owned by institutional investors at 30.57% and 65.24% respectively. About 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.23% of 57161’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0%
|-1.48%
|-3.52%
|-0.26%
|-7.86%
|7.19%
|57161
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund beats on 3 of the 3 factors 57161.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.