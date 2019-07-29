Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) Shareholder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Boosted Position; As Interdigital (IDCC) Stock Price Declined, General American Investors Company Has Lifted by $650,000 Its Position

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc. (IDCC) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 133,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $66.15. About 198,954 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 11.64% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 19/03/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Successful oneM2M Hackathon Dallas 2018; 15/03/2018 – lnterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 12/04/2018 – Fon Acquires XCellAir to Reinforce Fontech’s Home WiFi Solution and Strengthen Its North American Presence; 04/04/2018 – lnterDigital and Kyocera Corporation Sign Multi-Year Patent License Agreement; 17/05/2018 – HENRY TIRRI JOINS INTERDIGITAL AS CHIEF TECH OFFICER; 15/03/2018 – InterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 04/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – AGREEMENT COVERS SALES BY KYOCERA CORPORATION AND ITS AFFILIATES OF TERMINAL UNIT PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – InterDigital Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 27-28; 04/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL & KYOCERA SIGN MULTI-YEAR PATENT LICENSE PACT

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) by 380.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 29,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,534 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 7,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.66. About 16,337 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) has risen 3.41% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Mlp Opportunity Fund (FMO) by 32,629 shares to 7,767 shares, valued at $82,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cohen & Steers Closed (FOF) by 110,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,282 shares, and cut its stake in Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB).

More important recent Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nuveen Muni Update: June 2016 – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2016. More interesting news about Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 declares $0.0435 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NXR shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 15.99% more from 1.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Ameriprise invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). 12,687 are held by Lpl Financial Limited. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 220,198 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) for 34,304 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 5,779 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Karpus Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) for 27 shares. 1607 Capital Prtnrs Limited invested in 0.33% or 406,547 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated reported 695 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) for 231,685 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR).

More notable recent InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Telecom Stock Roundup: AT&T Mulls Divestitures, Ericsson’s Smart Factory & More – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “InterDigital Announces Date For First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could InterDigital, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IDCC) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “InterDigital to Demo Innovative Video Solutions at SIGGRAPH – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate InterDigital (IDCC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.