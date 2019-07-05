Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) Shareholder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake by $416,136 as Market Valuation Rose; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Lifted Its Stake in Alibaba Group Holding LTD 0160 (BABA) by $3.88 Million

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 0160 (BABA) by 179.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 21,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,198 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06 million, up from 11,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 0160 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $173.15. About 4.27 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 30/03/2018 – Alibaba founders bet on US subscription clothing pioneer; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) by 380.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 29,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,534 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 7,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 5,272 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) has risen 3.41% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Alibaba Stock Is The Cloud Emperor – Investorplace.com” on June 07, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “BABA Stock Rallies After Record-Breaking Shopping Festival – Schaeffers Research” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How To Earn 3% Per Week With Alibaba Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Alibaba Group Stock Plunged 19.6% in May – The Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba files for major Hong Kong listing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 165,377 shares to 363,687 shares, valued at $19.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 276,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,319 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE) by 42,656 shares to 210 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Doubleline Opportunitic Cr (DBL) by 28,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56 shares, and cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed (FOF).