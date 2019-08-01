Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) Holding Has Upped by Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Iowa State Bank Has Decreased Position as Market Value Declined

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) by 380.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 29,724 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 37,534 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 7,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.66. About 16,349 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.27. About 23.40M shares traded or 78.89% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Investors Ltd holds 1.65 million shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Northstar Group reported 0.63% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 18.39M shares. 1.13 million are owned by Glenmede Trust Na. Bridgecreek Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 45,890 shares. 154,721 are owned by Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fulton State Bank Na stated it has 98,418 shares. Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 3.54% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 179,175 shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank owns 65,571 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Dt Investment Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.79% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Burns J W & Com owns 85,207 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. 8,203 are owned by Bbr Prns Ltd Liability Corp. Lucas Capital Mgmt owns 15,233 shares. 15,040 are owned by Ativo Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co. 5,710 are owned by Daiwa Sb Investments.

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed (FOF) by 110,199 shares to 57,282 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco California Municipal Income Fund Ii (PCK) by 61,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,762 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR).

