Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) Shareholder Karpus Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.41 Million; Cintas (CTAS) Holder Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii Has Decreased Position by $568,800 as Share Price Rose

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 35,594 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.45 million, down from 37,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $258.26. About 238,298 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 100,518 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 24,882 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $358,000, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 3,563 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) by 67,392 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $21.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Growth & Income Fund by 21,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Ny Insur (MYN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold NXQ shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.48 million shares or 0.72% less from 2.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 2,343 shares. Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 22,314 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 13,545 shares. 71,192 were reported by Pnc Fin Services Grp Inc Incorporated Inc. Karpus holds 0.01% or 24,882 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Associate invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). 1607 Cap Partners Limited Co holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) for 861,374 shares. Management Inc has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc has 0.11% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) for 19,746 shares. Utd Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) for 262,685 shares. Tortoise Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) for 276,310 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De owns 156,376 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nebraska-based Cls Invests Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru accumulated 70,703 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 62,760 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lazard Asset Management Llc has 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 17,278 shares. Brown Advisory reported 1.82M shares stake. Huntington Bancorp accumulated 3,477 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc has invested 0.07% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Tributary Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.17% or 10,200 shares. 18,734 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). De Burlo Group Incorporated reported 2,400 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Park Corp Oh invested 0.11% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Alpha Cubed Investments Lc reported 2,374 shares. Silvercrest Asset Gp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,755 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 73 shares. Strs Ohio owns 10,620 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 3,723 shares.

